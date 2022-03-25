The Edited Latecomer's Guide To Crypto

One of the best traits of a good tech reporter is someone who is able to evaluate something in terms of a regular person and translate a complex topic into simple terms. Kevin is actually good at this — he really is — and I'm disappointed that this is not on its own a huge deal.

It takes literally seconds from me grabbing my phone from my pocket to send $5 on Square Cash, with maybe 3 actual "buttons" (and bits can be done via Face ID) — that is the speed of the actual work I have to do, and the transaction, again, takes seconds.

In the case of a crypto transaction, it's incredibly important to add that "sending money" can mean a lot of things, and that you are "sending" it and have to pay to send it, and then once it's sent, it has to be recorded and depending on how they received it may take more confirmations before you can actually receive the money.

The comparison here is different because the experience of using money is different. When I receive $5 from Square Cash, I can get that in my bank in a second using the same refund mechanism that Coinbase uses. If someone sends me $5 of Eth on Coinbase, I need to wait for confirmations.

It's just so much more wonky than he's making it seem.